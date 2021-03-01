PM Modi gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab, urges those eligible to get vaccinated

Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi today said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS." Modi also lauded the doctors and scientists of the country and said they have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

Further, urging those eligible to take the coronavirus vaccine, PM Narendra Modi said, "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin had run into a controversy after it got regulatory approval for emergency use without phase-3 trial results. However, in January, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella clarified that the vaccine is safe and Bharat Biotech conducted trials in over 12 countries besides India.

In the picture tweeted, PM Modi was seen wearing a gamcha of Assam, which is symbolic of the blessings of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse was from Kerala.

PM Modi went to AIIMS without any route on the roads, thus choosing early morning to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin on Monday at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities, they said.

"The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday. People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for vaccination," a senior government officer said.



Delhi government's Family Welfare directorate also tweeted,"Tomorrow Delhi will be entering the much-awaited phase of COVID vaccination for 60 plus population and those having comorbidities in the age group of 45-59 years at 192 Delhi Health Facilities out of which 136 are paid Private facilities and 56 are Free Govt facilities."

Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the CO-WIN 2.0 portal.

Latest India News