Image Source : @BJP BJP hits back at Opposition, says 'Rahul Gandhi and responsibility can't go together'

Hitting back hard on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition which cornered the Centre on Pegasus controversy and said that the government is unwilling to answer on the topic, the BJP on Wednesday said that they are making an issue out of a non-issue.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The Opposition is only making a non-issue an issue just to avoid the real discussion." Cornering the Congress leader, Patra said, "If Rahul Gandhi thinks that his phone is being spied upon, did he go to the forensics and submit his phone for examination? Has he registered an FIR till now? Why has he not done that yet? What is it that he is hiding in the phone? That is something a responsible person does, but we must not forget that Rahul Gandhi and responsibility can't go together."

Replying to the charge that the Centre is not discussing the topic on the floor of the Parliament, the BJP spokesperson said, "At the time when IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was answering all the queries raised by the Opposition, it was one of its member (TMC leader Santanu Sen) who snatched and tore the papers." He further said, "The leader was just following the precedent which was set by Rahul Gandhi when he had torn the ordinance brought by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh." Rahul had denounced the controversial ordinance brought by the UPA dispensation to negate a Supreme Court verdict on convicted lawmakers. "His friends are just following what Rahul Gandhi did in 2013," he said.

"Today Rahul used two words- anti-national and treason. I would like to say that it is 'anti-nation to not discuss Covid in the floor of the House," Patra said.

Referring to the Covid discussion in the Parliament, Patra said, "During the time when coronavirus second wave was at the peak, the entire Opposition wanted a special session of the House to discuss the pandemic. But now, when the House is in session, they are running away from the discussion."

