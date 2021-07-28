Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Anti-national, akin to treason': Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition corners Govt over Pegasus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of using Pegasus spyware against the country's institutions. Addressing the media outside at Vijay Chowk near Parliament, Rahul said that the government is wrongly accusing the opposition of not allowing the Parliament to function. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "inserted a weapon in the phones" of the country's citizens and called it an act of treason.

"We want to ask just one question. Has the Government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No. Did the government use Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the government that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House," Rahul Gandhi said.

"For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason. This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it's not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi & Amit Shah Ji have attacked the soul of India's democracy," he said.

"We want to know from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah - why you used this weapon (Pegasus spyware) against India's democratic institutions?" the Congress leader asked.

Rahul added that the voice of opposition is being suppressed in Parliament. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus, snooped upon Indians."

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the entire "Opposition is and will remain united on the issues of national security and farm laws".

Earlier today, the opposition created ruckus in the Lok Sabha with Congress members throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus and other issues. As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up the Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by opposition members. As the opposition protests intensified, Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up matters under Rule 377. As the ruckus continued, Agrawal adjourned the House.

READ MORE: Opposition MPs resort to paper tearing, howling and hooting in Parliament over Pegasus report

READ MORE: 'Opposition conduct unfortunate': PM Modi blasts Congress for deadlock in Parliament

Latest India News