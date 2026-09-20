Flash flood in Kerala's Idukki kills 3; search on for others

Thiruvananthapuram:

At least three people lost their lives after a landslide hit Kerala's Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki on Sunday. According to police, the death toll in the flash flood in the Chokkad River has risen to three. The bodies of one woman and two men who went missing in the incident have been recovered, reported news agency ANI. The search operations are underway.

IMD issues orange alert in Kottayam and Idukki districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in some parts of Keralam over the next four days, September 20 to 24. The weather agency issued orange alert in Kottayam and Idukki districts and yellow alert in five other districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur.

Two killed in mudslide at Kottakamboor

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and a woman injured due to mudslide at Kottakamboor. The deceased were identified as Balakrishnan and his sister Chinnu, natives of Kottakamboor near Vattavada, they said. Balakrishnan's wife, Mariamma who got injured in the incident was shifted to a hospital, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The incident happened around 3:30 PM when mudslide cascaded down and damaged the where they were taking shelter near their farmland due to incessant rain. The residents nearby managed to rescue three person, as per officials.

As per officials, Balakrishnan and Chinnu were brought dead at the hospital, while his wife is undergoing treatment. The officials are also checking whether the death occurred due to electrocution. Police have launched investigation, the bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police said.

Similar incidents: 3 killed in landslide in Himachal's Sirmaur

Last month, at least three people died in landslides in Himachal's Bagandhar near Kamrou village of Sirmaur, as rain pounded several parts of the state. Of the three, one was a truck driver, and two were Nepalese labourers. Reports suggest that all of them were buried under debris when a limestone quarry caved in following a landslide amid heavy rain. Locals said the landslide was reported just as a truck loaded with limestone was exiting the mining zone. Details of the other buried individuals are awaited. A rescue operation is underway amid rain, Shillai sub-divisional magistrate Jaspal, who was at the spot, said.

7 killed in landslide at Mumbai's Ghatkopar

At least seven people were killed after a landslide occurred in the Ashok Nagar area along the Ghatkopar-Kurla Road in Mumbai last month. The incident took place at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical, under the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar police.

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