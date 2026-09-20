Japan's air chief takes sortie in Tejas, hails it as 'truly invaluable experience' | WATCH

Japanese Air Force chief General Takehiro Morita on Sunday undertook a sortie in India's indigenously developed Tejas fighter aircraft during the bilateral aerial exercise 'Veer Guardian' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

General Morita, the Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), was quite impressed with Tejas' performance and described the aircraft a "symbol of India's technological innovation and embodies the Make in India initiative".

He also thanked Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for the "invaluable opportunity" to fly the Tejas.

"As an aircraft born from indigenous defense capabilities, Tejas stands as a symbol of India's technological innovation and embodies the Make in India initiative," he said, "While flying, I found myself reflecting on the efforts of many people—both in the military and industry—who contributed to its development."

"I will remember it not only as a truly invaluable experience, but also as a powerful symbol of the trust, confidence, and friendship that have been built between our two air services over many years," he added.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew a separate Tejas along with General Morita and said the Japanese air chief's is a "strong testament to the faith and trust" that he placed in the aircraft. He added he was sure that General Morita has enjoyed the sortie.

"Yes, we had kept it to a benign sortie since we did not want you to feel uncomfortable in the very first time in this heat you are flying," he said. "I can assure you that the Indian aircraft industry, the R&D as well as production is growing at a very fast pace. We've been able to operationalise this aircraft and a large number of these are on orders. Some of these are stuck because of some global supply chain issues."

Exercise Veer Guardian is being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 9 to 22. The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI and Rafale.

JASDF is taking part with its F-2A fighter aircraft. This is the first time that JASDF fighter aircraft are operating from Indian soil as part of a bilateral exercise.

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