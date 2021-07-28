Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (VIDEO GRAB) Opposition resort to paper tearing, howling and hooting in Parliament over Pegasus report

Opposition MPs created uproar in the Lok Sabha as they raised 'Khela Hobe' slogan and demanded a discussion on 'Pegasus Project' report. The MPs also tore papers, leading to disruption. According to news agency PTI, Congress MPs were seen throwing papers at Chair, Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus, farmers' issues. The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 pm.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha also. Opposition MPs resorted to howling and hooting as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was making a statement.

Earlier today, Opposition parties' leaders held a meeting at the Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Rahul had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

Opposition unity and better coordination and synergy among opposition parties was stressed at the meeting. Leaders of 14 opposition parties (Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK) attended the meeting.) attended the meeting. Among the leaders who attended the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, DMK's TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, CPI-M's Elamaran Karim, CPI's Binoy Viswam, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and RJD's Manoj Jha.

Speaking to reporters later, Rahul said that the opposition will continue to raise issues of public interest and will not compromise on the issues of Pegasus, price rise and farmers.

Opposition parties have been vocal against the government over a host of issues including the alleged phone tapping row. They have not allowed the Parliament to transact any business ever since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. The standoff between the government and the opposition in Parliament has shown no signs of easing after it erupted on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

