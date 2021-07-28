Follow us on Image Source : ANI Monsoon Session: Opposition plans to up ante against Modi govt over Pegasus row

Opposition parties' leaders on Wednesday held a meeting at the Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy. Today's meeting was chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. It was attended by NCP's Praful Patel, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Jha, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and others. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The meet also saw the participation of the National Conference and the Muslim League. Today's meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for "not letting Parliament function".

Opposition parties have been vocal against the government over a host of issues including the alleged phone tapping row. They have not allowed the Parliament to transact any business ever since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. The standoff between the government and the opposition in Parliament has shown no signs of easing after it erupted on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

