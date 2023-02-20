Follow us on Image Source : ANI Operation Dost: Indian Army wins hearts in quake-devastated Turkey - Photos

Operation Dost: Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field on Monday returned home after extending assistance to quake-ravaged Turkey. As part of Operation Dost, a field hospital was set up in the Hatay province of Turkey to provide succour to the affected people after a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes and its aftershocks hit the country.

After returning home Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh Sharma said that the earthquake-hit people were thankful for the assistance provided by India to Turkey. 'The patients were very thankful as their health care system was not functioning at the max so they were kind of very grateful to the nation and the team that we are there and providing the necessary medical assistance,' said Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh Sharma.

He further stressed their mission to provide timely medical care to the people and win their minds and hearts. In the total duration, the team successfully operated on over 3,600 patients. 'In the total duration of the operation we saw around 3,600 patients, and it included major and minor surgeries. The mission was to win the minds and hearts of the people by providing them timely medical care. I think we have achieved that,' Adarsh Sharma informed.

The Medical officer 60 Para Field, Major Beena Tiwari said claimed that they completed Operation dost and returned home. She further informed that within 1 to 2 hours of setting up the hospital in quake-ravaged Turkey, they started treating patients. 'We've completed #OperationDost & returned back to India... Within 1-2 hours of setting up the hospital in Turkey, we started treating patients. We want to thank the Turkey govt and locals for helping us there,' said Major Beena Tiwari.

