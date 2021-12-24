Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Omicron cases in Delhi: Club in Mehrauli sealed for organising gathering of 600 people.

Delhi Omicron cases: A club in Delhi's Mehrauli area was sealed on Thursday for violating Covid norms. The club had organised a gathering of nearly 600 people in violation of protocols set by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of the Omicron threat.

During a surprise check, a flying squad of the South District administration found a large gathering at a renowned club. Taking immediate action, people were asked to leave the club and the site was sealed under DDMA guidelines.

"Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid," District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

