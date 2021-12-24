Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: India's tally nears 350-mark; Maharashtra, Delhi worst-hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra contributes most cases as India's tally nears 350-mark

India’s Omicron tally crossed the 300-mark after a record single-day jump of 84 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 40 more than the previous highest daily count of 44 which was recorded on Tuesday. Omicron cases in India now stand at 341. Amid rising Omicron spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the efforts to combat COVID-19 and Omicron strain and emphasised the need to be "satark" and "saavdhan" in view of the new variant. PM said the fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today. The Prime Minister said that states need to ensure that the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to proceed to meet the target in a saturation mode. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has urged the Centre to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies and gatherings and also order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

