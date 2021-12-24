Omicron forces states to bring back night curfews, restrictions to check virus spread

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) A bird eye view of the city during Lockdown amid coronavirus second wave in Bengaluru in April 2021.

Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country, several states have announced restrictions to check the movement of the public and made vaccination mandatory. Separately, the Centre earlier this week asked the states and Union Territories to step up scrutiny and consider taking measures like night lockdowns and bans on gatherings. According to the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

NIGHT CURFEW IN MADHYA PRADESH

Amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The curfew comes into force from Thursday night. Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. “In view of the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in the world, it is the right time for all to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places. We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his address to the people of the state in the evening. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RESTRICTIONS IN DELHI

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the new variant of concern, Omicron, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital, has directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. The DDMA, however, said that religious places will remain open on Christmas and New Year's Eve for celebrations and prayers subject to strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. It said no separate permission is required for these activities.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. The DDMA also directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 64 cases of Omicron so far, of which 23 have been discharged. Most of the Omicron patients are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms.

SECTION 144 IN NOIDA

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar imposed Section 144 effective from Wednesday, December 1. "Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind," the release said.

According to a press release, restrictions have been imposed to keep a check on the spread of Covid, to maintain the law and order situation in case of anti-social elements creating chaos at former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday on December 23, Christmas on December 25 and New Year eve celebrations on December 31.

LOCKDOWN IN PUDUCHERRY

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended in the union territory of Puducherry till January 2, 2022. A release by the state executive committee (SEC) of the Disaster Management Committee said although the number of new Covid-19 cases were coming down in the union territory now, there was still a need to keep vigil to contain transmission of the virus and the lockdown has therefore been extended from midnight last till January 2. The nighttime curfew would be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM every day. However, the night time curfew has been relaxed completely on the eve of Christmas (December 24) and on Christmas day (Dec 25). The release said that the night time curfew would be relaxed on December 30, 31 and on January 1 up to 2 AM in view of the new year. The curfew will be in force on these days from 2 AM to 5 AM.

LOCKDOWN IN TELANGANA VILLAGE

Gudem, a village of the Mustabad Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district has imposed a self lockdown for 10 days after a Dubai returnee turned positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19. His wife and mother have also turned positive for Covid-19. It is yet to ascertain whether they are infected with the Omicron. Samples of 14 primary contacts and a total of 64 samples were collected and two out of them turned out to be positive. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RESTRICTIONS IN KARNATAKA

Karnataka government has announced that COVID-19 related restrictions will be in place in the state and in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. The government said that mass gatherings will not be allowed and special events like DJ parties will be prohibited on New Year's Eve. Restaurants and bars can function at 50% capacity. Staff working in restaurants and clubs should be vaccinated and should have a negative RT-PCR test result. The restrictions were announced in the wake of cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant reported in different parts of Karnataka.

The government, however, said that regular businesses will be allowed to operate in the state by following COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Christmas celebrations will be allowed in churches in the state by following COVID-19 protocols.

The government has also directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. In a circular issued to the district and health officials, principal secretary, health and family welfare, T K Anil Kumar said cases of super spreader Omicron variant have been detected and "if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in number of new infections." "To sustain the gains achieved so far in surveillance, containment efforts and to make best efforts to prevent occurrence of the third wave of COVID infections in the State, it is necessary to trace, track and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive persons, more effectively," Kumar said in his circular. He said the primary and secondary contacts should be identified within 24 hours of reporting of COVID positive case. The primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eight day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of COVID positive reporting.

Similarly, the international travelers from high risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival, until the follow-up and repeat RT-PCR test on the eighth day, according to the circular. He added that once the primary and secondary contacts also test positive, they should be treated and managed as per the COVID protocol.

TAMIL NADU BANS NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on New Year celebrations in all beaches in Chennai. The government said that no entry and gatherings will be allowed there on December 31 and January 1. The government also said the ban on social, cultural and political events will continue till December 31.

RESTRICTIONS IN MAHARASHTRA

In view of concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, churches should operate with 50 per cent seating capacity during Christmas festivities, said the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Thursday. Only a minimum number of choristers should be allowed to perform choirs inside the churches and separate mics should be given to each performer, they added. The guidelines, issued by the state home department, also instructed that social distancing be maintained at churches, masks should be worn and hand sanitizers be made available. People should celebrate Christmas by taking all precautionary measures to avoid viral infection as Omicron variant can spread rapidly, the guidelines said.

ODISHA BANS NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

Amid rising concern over Omicron variant, the Odisha government has prohibited zero night celebrations on December 31 and similar functions on January 1. Issuing the Covid-19 guidelines for December, the government also banned picnics and community feasts in public places. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that congregation in public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls and kalyan mandaps for zero night celebration and similar functions on December 31 and January 1 will remain prohibited throughout the State.

People have been advised to celebrate in their homes by avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers or hand washing. They can also burst green crackers during the celebrations but on their residential premises and not at public places, the guidelines read.

Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas and there will be no weekend shutdown. The restrictions on all social/religious/political gatherings will continue and also on exhibitions, trade fairs, expo and melas. The ceiling on wedding and thread ceremonies remains the same at 250, including the hosts and guests. Only 50 people are allowed during the marriage procession.

NIGHT CURFEW IN GUJARAT

Gujarat has imposed night curfew till December 31 and has allowed gyms and restaurants to operate with 75% capacity.

VACCINATION MANDATORY IN HARYANA

Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said. Vij said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

READ MORE: Ban rallies, consider postponing polls: Allahabad HC requests PM Modi, EC amid Omicron threat

Latest India News