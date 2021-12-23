Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Madhya Pradesh re-inforces night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday re-inforced night curfew from 11pm to 5am amid rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant, 'Omicron'.

Madhya Pradesh so far hasn't reported any cases of the new 'Omicron' variant yet.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, while addressing the public, said that the state had reported 30 fresh Covid cases after a long gap. "On Wednesday, the country logged 7495 cases. The alarming thing is that most cases are from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi," said the CM, adding that this surge will be directly proportional to MP's Covid surge.

The CM further urged that the citizens follow Covid-appropriate measures.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday advised states and UTs to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fight against Covid pandemic and to follow five-fold strategy in view of the new variant Omicron.

The states have been asked to put in place the local containment measures by the District and local administration when either the test positivity increases beyond 10 per cent or occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40 per cent.

