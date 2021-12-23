Control crowds in rallies, consider postponing polls: Allahabad HC requests PM Modi, Election Commission

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Assembly polls in 5 states UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are to be held next year

Allahabad HC request has come amid Omicron threat in the country, possibility of third Covid wave

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures in controlling the crowd at poll rallies and even consider postponing the elections. The High Court has urged the Prime Minister and EC to take strict steps to stop the election rallies and meetings in the state.

The request from Allahabad High Court has come at a time when new Covid variant -- Omicron -- related cases are rising in the country, arising possibility of another wave.

The High Court requested that in order to save the public from the third wave of Corona in the upcoming assembly elections, political parties should stop the election rallies and control huge crowds.

The High Court said political parties should be asked to campaign through TV and newspapers.

Requesting the Prime Minister, the High Court judge said that he (PM) should take strict steps to stop the election meetings and rallies of the parties and also consider postponing the elections.

The High Court has also praised Prime Minister for the country's vaccination campaign saying the free vaccination drive undertaken by the Prime Minister in a country with a large population like India is commendable.

