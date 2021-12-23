Telangana village imposes 10-day self-lockdown after man found Omicron positive

Follow us on Image Source : AP A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a railway train station.

Amid Omicron threat and the possibility of another Covid wave in the country, residents in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district as a precautionary measure voluntarily imposed a 10-day lockdown after one of the residents in the town who returned from a Gulf country tested positive for Omicron. The lockdown has been imposed in Gudem village in the Sircilla district.

Meanwhile, Telangana high court has asked the state government to issue fresh Covid guidelines in the next three days to deal with the surge.

The village head said that people in the town are concerned about the new Covid variant as cases have been surfacing in many countries.

Amid this, a resident named Chandu who returned from the Gulf country tested positive for the new variant. His family and those who came in contact with him have been kept in isolation. On Thursday, Telangana reported 12 cases taking the tally to 31.

Meanwhile, 14 more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 38, the State Health Department.

Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from "at risk" countries, it said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said four samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll rose to 4,017 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Hanumakonda (18) district, a bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 196 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,447. The number of active cases was 3,610, the bulletin said.

It said 37,353 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,93,95,688. The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 7,89,782. The case fatality rate was 0.59 per cent and the recovery 98.87 per cent.

According to the bulletin, of the 2,77,67,000 target population for vaccine coverage, 2,74,49,556 have received the first dose which is 99 per cent. It said 1,70,41,233 have taken the second dose which is 61 per cent.

