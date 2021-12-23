Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Over 60% of India's population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Ministry

Over 60 per cent of the eligible population in India is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 139.70 crore, the Ministry said.

Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose. Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government wishes that 100 per cent vaccination be achieved at the earliest.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated now," the Ministry tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Official sources said PM Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country. India has recorded more than 250 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

