Sidhu says 'have faith in Gandhis' as Congress to take BIG decision on Punjab Congress today

Image Source : PTI Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat after a meeting in New Delhi.

Punjab Congress Incharge Harish Rawat, who met Navjot Singh Sidhu along with General Secretary KC Venugopal at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, said the high command will take a decision pertaining to party's organisational matters in the state on Friday.

Meeting Sidhu in Delhi, who earlier resigned as Punjab Congress Committee Chief earlier amid power tussle with Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi being appointed as new CM, other issues, senior party leader Harish Rawat said, "he (Sidhu remains) chief of Punjab Congress." Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by the party so far.

However, speaking to India TV, Harish Rawat denied that he said Sidhu remains to be PPCC chief. Rawat explained what he meant was that Sidhu should do his work with full strength as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and strengthen the organizational structure.

"The entire picture will be clear by tomorrow... Sidhu has said that whatever decision high command will take would be acceptable to him... his message is loud and clear," Harish Rawat told reporters.

"Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that the decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President & set up organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow," Harish Rawat said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who spoke to the media didn't give a clear picture of what's going to happen in the Punjab Congress but said, "I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president, Priyanka ji & Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll for the betterment of Congress and Punjab. I'll follow their directions."

The meeting lasted around an hour after which Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with his family met former CM Captain Amarinder Singh at his farmhouse in Mohali earlier in the day.

The meeting came after the Centre's Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction move. | Read More

