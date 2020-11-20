EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's nefarious aims in Kashmir will never succeed, General VK Singh on Nagrota encounter

Image Source : INDIA TV Our security forces are well prepared to tackle any kind of situation, Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh said.

A day after security forces killed four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others to take stock of the security scenario on the region.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting. Reports suggested that the terrorists were planning to disturb the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh, who was also present in the meeting, said attempts to disturb peace and democratic processes in the region will never succeed. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, General VK Singh said that the huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists following the Nagrota encounter clearly pointed towards attempts to disturb the local body polls in Kashmir.

"We have been facing Pakistan's proxy war since 1990s. Whenever there are elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has tried to create problems, however, they have failed on every occasion and this too DDC election will go on without any hindrances," General Singh said.

Our security forces are well prepared to tackle any kind of situation, he added.

General Singh, who is Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are now well aware that abrogation of Article 370 has paved the way for the development of the region.

General VK Singh on Gupkar Alliance

Responding to a question over the role of the National Conference and PDP in the Gupkar Alliance, General Singh said it is an irony that those who ruled in Kashmir never thought about the people of the region. "Their prime motive has always been to build their own assets. They never worked for the people here," he said.

The minister added that there are a few members in the Gupkar Alliance who have been accused of backing the separatists and terrorist in the past.

