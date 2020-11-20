'Jaish terrorists planned to wreak major havoc': PM Modi lauds security forces for Nagrota encounter

Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during his surprise visit to Ladakh, at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday, July 30, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Soon after the meeting, the prime minister took to his official twitter handle and said security forces thwarted a major terror attack planned by the Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed by killing 4 terrorists in the Nagrota encounter

“Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

“Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” said PM Modi a day after the encounter at a toll plaza in Jammu’s Nagrota.

Modi held a review meeting with with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.

Four terrorists gunned down in Nagrota

Yesterday morning, security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army were put on alert after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists.

Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 AM when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza.

After the four terrorists were killed during the encounter, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley.

A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was recovered from the possession of the four terrorists.

