Four Jaish terrorists killed in encounter near Nagrota Toll Plaza, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed

Image Source : ANI Four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota.

At least four terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were gunned down by security forces in an encounter near Nagrota Toll Plaza in Jammu and Kashmir early morning on Thursday. The gun battle started around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The terrorists who opened fire near the toll plaza were hiding in a vehicle. "This is a JEM group. They infiltrated via Samba sector last night. The terrorists were stopped at the toll plaza, following which they lobbed a grenade. Army and CRPF too joined the operation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told India TV.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to the encounter. No traffic movement was permitted from Nagrota and Udhampur's Tilting area. Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to arrive at the encounter site soon.

Dilbagh Singh, DGP @JmuKmrPolice to @indiatvnews -

Terrorist JEM group killed at #Bantoll plaza in Jammu -Kashmir Highway near Nagrota

Entered through fresh infiltration frm #Samba Sector

Terrorist lobbed grenade on security forces during checking.@Whiteknight_IA @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/DupL37O89d — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 19, 2020

Officials believed that the modus operandi was same as that used in January, 2020, at the same location while a terrorist was hiding in a truck. "That was an infiltration bid wherein 3 terrorists were neutralised," a source said.

Meanwhile, at least 12 civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by terrorists on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama. Police officials said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. The area was cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier on Wednesday, two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were arrested from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan. According to police officials, the two were "highly radicalized" and were planning to cross the border to Pakistan for training. The duo had tried to cross the border several times from Kupwara and Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with a few others but had failed due to tight vigil at the Line of Control (LoC).

