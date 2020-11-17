Two suspected terrorists arrested in Delhi, automatic pistols, live cartridges recovered

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI Delhi Police arrest two suspected militants from Sarai Kale Khan area

Two suspected terrorists have been arrested by the Delhi Police from the Sarai Kale Khan area. According to information accessed by India TV, police had received a tip-off about two suspected terrorists taking shelter here.

The police had laid a trap near the Millennium park Area in Sarai Kale Khan of southeast Delhi and arrested them on Monday night. They were taken into custody around 10:15 PM.

The two arrested militants are natives of Jammu and Kashmir. They have been identified as Abdul Latif and Mohd Ashraf Khatana. Police have also recovered two semi-automatic pistols from the possession and 10 live cartridges.

While Latif, 22, is a resident of village Doru in Sopore of Baramulla district, Ashraf, 20, is a resident of village Hat Mulla of Kupwara district.

Latest India News