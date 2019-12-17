Muzaffarpur: Woman set ablaze by neighbour for resisting rape, dies

Image Source : FILE Woman set ablazed by neighbour for resisting rape, dies

A woman, who was allegedly set ablaze by her neighbour ​on December 7 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Her neighbour Raja Rai tried to burn her alive after she resisted his rape attempt. The victim had suffered 90 per cent burns. She was taken to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on December 8 after the incident.

After her condition started deteriorating, she was shifted to Apollo Barn Hospital in Patna on December 10.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "We demand justice. Police should take appropriate action."

According to the police complaint, on December 7, the accused found the woman alone in her house in the Nazirpur locality under Ahaiyapur police station.

He tried to rape her but failed. Later, he set her on fire.

The victim was being harassed by the Rai for the last three years. She also filed several complaints against him with the police but no actions were taken.

She was also forced to drop her studies due to continuous harassment and humiliation.

