Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case; Shashi Singh acquitted

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been found guilty of rape by the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi. The court will hear arguments on quantum on sentence for Sengar on Wednesday. The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kuldeep Sengar's conviction has come under section 376 of the IPC and sections 5(c) and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges.

The rape survivor was kidnapped and raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On July 28 this year, the survivor was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9.

A local court had framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul and nine others in the case.

The Supreme Court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

