CJP's Abhijeet Dipke breaks silence on US education funding, reacts to Taslima Nasreen's remarks

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday dismissed questions surrounding the funding of his higher education in the United States, stating that his studies were financed through a scholarship and an education loan. His remarks come amid demands for an inquiry into the financial background of his overseas education. Speaking in an interview with PTI, Dipke said he has nothing to hide and welcomed any investigation into the matter. "I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I have also taken an education loan for my studies, it is still pending and has to be repaid. Everyone is free to investigate," he added.

His response follows a demand made by a Surat-based RTI activist, who sought a probe into the finances of Dipke's father, a retired government employee, over the funding of his son's education abroad.

Responds to Taslima Nasreen's remarks

Dipke also reacted to comments made by Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who had compared the CJP-led protests over examination irregularities with the 2024 student movement in Bangladesh that eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Rejecting the comparison, Dipke asserted that the Indian movement was fundamentally different. "Protests in Bangladesh, Nepal are being used to defame us... We are different," Dipke claimed. Nasreen had claimed that the student movement in Dhaka had "fooled us" while drawing parallels with the protests led by CJP in Delhi.

Education becoming inaccessible, says Dipke

Raising broader concerns over the education system, Dipke alleged that quality education has increasingly become unaffordable and inaccessible for ordinary citizens. He also said the responsibility of the Cockroach Janta Party had grown following the recent nationwide student protests and indicated that the organisation would soon undergo an expansion to strengthen its presence.

Calls for withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students

The CJP founder urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw police cases registered against students who participated in demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

Dipke also questioned the action against 15-year-old protester Ruchika Singh, saying that if an FIR is lodged against her over remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then similar action should also be taken against BJP leaders and members of the party's IT cell for their public statements.

About the CJP movement

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as the face of protests against the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. The demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar attracted widespread participation from students, particularly Gen Z, and evolved into a nationwide campaign demanding accountability in the education system.

The protests culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week, making the movement one of the most politically significant student-led agitations in recent years.

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