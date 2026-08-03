SP's Ram Gopal Yadav calls Pappu Yadav's Parliament act wrong, says 'saints have nothing to do with theft'

New Delhi:

Samajwadi party's Ram Gopal Yadav called Independent MP Pappu Yadav’s Parliament act wrong and said 'saints have nothing to do with theft'. He said it was a wrong act and it should not have happened. On FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, and Awadhesh Prasad over alleged insult to Sanatan Dharma, SP MP Ramgopal Yadav added that was wrong, because the saints have absolutely no connection to the theft that occurred at the Ram Mandir. He said fundamentally, it was a wrong act; it should not have happened. “If the government itself fails to engage in constructive work, then there is no scope for creative expression to emerge. Instead, they focus on crafting a narrative—figuring out how to twist the facts and shift the blame onto others. They are experts at this..,” he said.

Rajbhar questions SP's stance on the 'Ram Mandir skit' incident

The statement from Ram Gopal Yadav came after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar questioned SP's stance on the 'Ram Mandir skit' incident in Parliament complex, pointing to remarks by SP MP Rajiv Rai, Pawan Pandey, and Awadhesh Prasad.

Taking to social media, Rajbhar asked whether the party's official line is dictated by factional loyalties or an appeasement strategy designed to cater to specific vote banks.

During the performance, Pappu Yadav was wearing saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box and allegations of corruption.

Mahant Sitaram Das demands legal action over the skit

In the meantime, Mahant Sitaram Das demanded legal action over the skit, saying MPs were elected to raise issues related to democracy and public concerns rather than create chaos or insult Sanatan Dharma."

On Sunday, a man threw a slipper at Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his residence on after the lawmaker defended his controversial skit at the Parliament House complex on the alleged Ram temple donation theft, leading to a scuffle between his supporters and the attacker. However, Pappu Yadav said he would not be intimidated by the "attempt on his life".

The incident was reported when the MP from Bihar's Purnia was addressing the presser amid a backlash from the BJP, Hindu groups and others over his Friday protest, with an FIR being filed in Varanasi against him, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

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