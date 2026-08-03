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Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 20 ministers to take oath today; swearing in at 5 pm

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Updated:

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: The cabinet expansion will be held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, with 20 Congress leaders taking oath as ministers. The cabinet expansion will take place nearly two months after DK Shivakumar was sworn in as ministers.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah. Image Source : ANI
Bengaluru:

The cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on Monday, nearly two months after DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister. The swearing in of the new ministers will be held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 5 pm and the oath will be administered by Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Around 20 ministers -- P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S  Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi -- will be sworn in as the ministers.

Karnataka can have a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

The cabinet expansion will be crucial for Congress in Karnataka, as it tries to maintain a balance between loyalists of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, with the latter recently declaring that he won't be contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

Live updates :Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

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  • 4:41 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion today; full list of ministers to be inducted into DK Shivakumar’s team

    The much-awaited expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's Cabinet is set to take place on Monday, with the final list of 20 MLAs cleared for induction as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members will be held at 5.00 pm today at the Lok Bhavan complex, the Chief Minister's office said. Read full story here.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What's the sanctioned strength of Karnataka cabinet?

    The sanctioned strength of Karnataka cabinet is 34, including the chief minister.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why cabinet expansion is crucial?

    The cabinet expansion will be crucial for Congress in Karnataka, as it tries to maintain a balance between loyalists of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, with the latter recently declaring that he won't be contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, after Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who will take oath?

    The 20 leaders who will take oath are P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S  Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    20 ministers to take oath

    According to a report by news agency PTI, the Congress leadership has approved the names of 20 leaders who will be sworn in as ministers in Karnataka for the cabinet expansion.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Karnataka Cabinet Expansion to take place today

    The cabinet expansion in Karnataka will be held on Monday at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The development comes two months after DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

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