Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 20 ministers to take oath today; swearing in at 5 pm

Bengaluru:

The cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on Monday, nearly two months after DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister. The swearing in of the new ministers will be held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 5 pm and the oath will be administered by Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Around 20 ministers -- P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi -- will be sworn in as the ministers.

Karnataka can have a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

The cabinet expansion will be crucial for Congress in Karnataka, as it tries to maintain a balance between loyalists of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, with the latter recently declaring that he won't be contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.