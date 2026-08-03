Karnataka Cabinet expansion today; full list of ministers to be inducted into DK Shivakumar’s team

Bengaluru:

The much-awaited expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's Cabinet is set to take place on Monday, with the final list of 20 MLAs cleared for induction as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members will be held at 4.05 pm today at the Lok Bhavan complex, the Chief Minister's office said.

Two months after assuming charge as the Chief Minister will be expanding his Cabinet by appointing 20 ministers.

The Cabinet expansion has been pending since Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister, succeeding Siddaramaiah. Under constitutional provisions, Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the Chief Minister. At present, the state has 14 ministers, including Shivakumar. The induction of 20 new ministers will take the strength of the Cabinet to its full sanctioned capacity of 34 members.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has sent a communication to Shivakumar about the Congress high command approving 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Ministers to be inducted are:

The 20 names that have been approved by the Congress high command are:

PM Narendraswamy Shivaraj Tangadagi Rudrappa Lamani KS Basavanthappa B Nagendra T Raghumoorthy BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan Rizwan Arshad Santosh Lad Madhu Bangarappa Putturangashetty Mankala Vaidya Ajay Singh N Chaluvaraya Swamy KM Shivalinge Gowda HC Balakrishna Gayathri Shanthegowda Basavaraj Rayareddi Vijayanand Kashappanavar Laxman Savadi

GS Patil to be new Speaker

Alongside the Cabinet expansion, the Congress high command has also approved the names of GS Patil to be the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and AS Ponnanna to be Deputy Speaker.

The party has named Saleem Ahmed to be the new Chairman of the State Legislative Council, and Umashree as the Deputy Chairperson.

Shivakumar was sworn in as chief minister on June 3 after Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28. Along with him, 13 ministers took the oath.

Siddaramaiah was Karnataka's longest-serving chief minister, a feat he achieved in January this year. He stepped down from his position in May as part of a Congress leadership transition.

Following the party's victory in the 2023 assembly elections, a 2.5-year formula was finalised by Congress leadership between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Earlier, Siddaramaiah denied reports that such a formula was finalised, but the Congress leadership only decided to replace him with Shivakumar.

The Congress now has welcomed Siddaramaiah's decision not to contest the 2028 polls and said he would be guiding the party.

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