'Native Kannada speakers being sidelined': CM Shivakumar warns IT firms over hiring practices

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said the state government will take appropriate action against private institutions found to be deliberately sidelining Kannadigas in employment, amid concerns over alleged discrimination against native Kannada speakers in Bengaluru's IT sector. In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Shivakumar said it was distressing to hear complaints that Kannadigas were facing injustice in employment opportunities at IT companies in Bengaluru. He said the government had taken the issue of local Kannada speakers being sidelined seriously.

The chief minister also stressed that the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of Kannadigas could not be disregarded. Referring to Bengaluru's position as India's technology capital, he said the state took immense pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of its people. "If it is found that any private institution is deliberately sidelining Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action," Shivakumar said in his post.

Karnataka CM says government will respond to complaints

Shivakumar's statement comes amid allegations circulating on social media that some IT companies in Bengaluru are not providing fair employment opportunities to Kannada-speaking candidates. A video shared online by a woman alleging discrimination in hiring has brought the issue into focus. According to reports about the video, she claimed that candidates who mention Kannada as their language in their resumes face difficulties securing jobs at some IT companies.

The allegations also include claims that companies conduct campus recruitment drives outside Karnataka and give preference to candidates from other states. These claims have not been independently established, and the specific companies involved have not been identified in the material available. Responding to the broader concerns, Shivakumar said the government was committed to protecting the interests of Kannadigas and addressing the issues raised by them. His statement, however, did not name any particular company or announce a specific investigation or enforcement action. He said action would be taken if it was found that a private institution was deliberately sidelining local Kannada speakers.

Bengaluru's identity as technology hub highlighted

In his post, Shivakumar referred to Bengaluru's reputation as India's technology capital and highlighted the contribution of Kannadigas to the city's success. He said the government would not allow the rights and opportunities of Kannada speakers to be disregarded. The statement placed the focus on ensuring that concerns about employment access are taken seriously while recognising the talent and capabilities of people from Karnataka.

"The world sees Bengaluru as India's technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas," he said. The chief minister added that the government remained committed to responding to issues raised by the state's Kannada-speaking population. While the statement signals the government's position on the allegations, further details about any formal inquiry, the companies concerned or possible action were not provided in the post.

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