Explosion in Bengaluru building leaves two workers injured, investigation underway.

Bengaluru:

A suspicious explosion was on Wednesday reported at an under-construction building on Jermiah Road in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru which has triggered a police investigation. The explosion was reported on Tuesday, leaving two construction workers, Allauddin and Suraj, seriously injured. Reports suggest that the explosion was reported around 2.30 pm on Tuesday at a building on Jermiah Road. The injured workers have been identified as Allauddin and Suraj. As per the preliminary information, they had found a bag lying on the road and taken it to the building’s fourth floor. The explosion occurred when they opened the bag.

Police send samples to Forensic Science Laboratory

Soon after the incident was reported, police have collected samples from the site and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. And the investigators are awaiting the forensic report to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

In the meantime, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the incident was being investigated and urged people not to pay attention to rumours until the forensic findings were available.

Priyank Kharge says incident is being investigated

“It is still being investigated. Today afternoon, we will get to know. Let us see what it is. It happened last night, and let it go to the lab and come back. Until then, we will not pay heed to any rumours,” Kharge said.

It should also be noted that the blast triggered a security response, with officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Internal Security Division (ISD) and the bomb squad inspecting the site as a precautionary measure. Police launched an investigation to determine what caused the explosion and whether there was any deliberate act behind it.

Blast reported at a building belonging to man named Abdul Rahman

Local media reports suggested that the blast occurred at a building belonging to a person identified as Abdul Rahman. Moreover, the preliminary information suggests that a battery-like object kept inside a bag may have exploded. However, investigators have not established the nature of the object or the cause of the blast.

In the meantime, the officials have not yet publicly confirmed whether the explosion was accidental or caused by an intentional act. However, the exact nature of the object, how it came to be inside the building and whether it was being used for construction work remain key questions.

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