Bengaluru Police arrests Bihar man over AI-generated Vidhan Soudha bomb blast video

Bengaluru:

A 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police for allegedly creating and sharing an AI-generated video depicting a bomb explosion at Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha seat of government. The video, which surfaced on Instagram, showed the iconic building being hit by a blast. The accused, identified as Ali, hails from Araria district in Bihar and has been working in Bengaluru as a daily-wage pipe fitter for the past few months. Police traced him through digital evidence linked to the social media account that uploaded the video.

AI-generated video depicts explosion at Vidhana Soudha

According to officials, the video appeared on Tuesday morning on an Instagram account named 'jnx__king__h_g'. It initially showed footage of Vidhana Soudha's exterior before using AI-generated visual effects to depict a powerful explosion at the historic building. The video falsely portrayed a bombing at one of Karnataka's most prominent government establishments. Police took note of the post during routine digital monitoring and began investigating its origin.

Police trace Instagram account through IP logs and digital clues

Following the video's circulation, Vidhana Soudha police station Inspector S P Kumar Swamy registered a case under Sections 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigators examined internet protocol (IP) logs associated with the Instagram account and other digital clues to identify the person behind the upload. The trail led police to Ali's residence in Bengaluru, where he was taken into custody. The arrest highlights how investigators used online activity and digital records to trace the alleged creator of the fabricated blast footage.

Police question accused to establish motive

Ali is currently in police custody, and investigators are questioning him to establish why he created and posted the video. Police are also examining whether anyone else was involved in producing or editing the AI-generated footage. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused's motive has not yet been established.

Earlier blast near Mangaluru raised security concerns

The case comes against the backdrop of a separate explosion reported in September inside the MRPL premises near Mangaluru in Karnataka. The blast was reportedly powerful enough to shake nearby buildings and claimed one person's life, triggering panic in the surrounding area. The September incident is separate from the AI-generated video case. Police have not indicated any link between the two.

Also Read:

Can artificial intelligence read a doctor’s prescription accurately? Will it solve the decoding problem?