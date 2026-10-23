'Industrialist used Meta glasses for sting operation on me, Kerala CM': DK Shivakumar makes big claim

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that he and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan were targeted in an attempted sting operation involving Meta smart glasses, raising fresh questions about the ongoing political controversy surrounding alleged secret recordings in Karnataka. Shivakumar, who made the allegations during an interview with Kannada broadcaster Asianet Suvarna News, claimed that an industrialist's unusual conduct during a meeting with him prompted suspicions of a covert recording operation. He further alleged that the visitor had worn the same smart glasses while meeting Satheesan, another Congress leader.

The Karnataka CM's account has added a new dimension to the controversy over purported sting-operation videos linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, Shivakumar has not publicly identified the industrialist or disclosed evidence establishing that a recording was made.

What did DK Shivakumar say?

According to Shivakumar, the industrialist had arranged a meeting with him through government officials, initially discussing business matters. However, the conversation gradually moved towards political issues, including booth-level strategies and developments within the political arena, he said. The Karnataka CM further said the visitor's sudden interest in political discussions, coupled with the Meta glasses he was wearing, made him question the purpose of the meeting.

Shivakumar subsequently asked officials to examine the industrialist's background and movements. "I asked my officials to conduct a small enquiry on the background of the industrialist," Shivakumar told Asianet Suvarna News.

The information gathered during the inquiry allegedly revealed a pattern that heightened his suspicions. Shivakumar claimed the visitor had also worn the smart glasses during a meeting with Kerala CM VD Satheesan, but not during interactions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a Union minister. "He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to VD Satheesan and me," Shivakumar claimed.

The Karnataka CM did not explain what the inquiry established about the glasses or whether officials had found any recording. The identity of the industrialist and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt also remain undisclosed.

CM says precautionary measures were taken

On being asked why no action had been taken against those allegedly involved, Shivakumar indicated that the authorities had already taken steps but were keeping the details confidential. "Who said action was not taken? You just don't know, that's all... We are not disclosing it, that's all. We have taken all precautionary measures," the Karnataka CM said in the interview. Shivakumar also claimed that he knew who was behind the alleged attempt and possessed records to substantiate his account. He did not reveal the names of the people he suspected or make those records public.

He said the incident had prompted him to alert Cabinet colleagues about the possibility of being approached through personal assistants, telephone calls or other channels as part of attempts to entrap political leaders.

Allegations emerge amid Siddaramaiah sting video controversy

The Meta glasses allegation comes as Karnataka's political circles remain embroiled in a dispute over purported sting-operation footage associated with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The controversy has triggered competing claims from the Congress and opposition parties over the origins of the videos, the people allegedly responsible for recording or circulating them, and their possible political implications.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for greater transparency in the handling of the matter, while JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy has sought an independent investigation. Meanwhile, the Congress has maintained that allegations against Shivakumar are politically motivated.

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