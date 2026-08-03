Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acquitted in sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers

New Delhi:

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was acquitted on Monday in the sexual harassment case filed by several women wrestlers. Delivering its verdict, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond the required legal standard and acquitted Singh due to lack of evidence. The case stemmed from allegations made by several women wrestlers regarding incidents that allegedly took place during Singh's tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in June 2023 after completing its investigation into the allegations. The charges included sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, stalking and criminal intimidation under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

Verdict came after in-camera proceedings

Last month, the Rouse Avenue Court had reserved its verdict and fixed August 3 for pronouncement of judgment. The proceedings were conducted in camera, meaning they took place behind closed doors in view of the sensitive nature of the case. After the conclusion of final arguments, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment. The court had also directed both sides to submit their written submissions within two weeks. During the final hearing, senior advocate Rebecca John represented the complainants, while the defence was led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati. The defence had concluded its final arguments on June 30.

Case originated after wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

The FIR in the case was registered by Delhi Police following the high-profile protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in 2023. The athletes had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing them during his tenure as WFI chief, triggering nationwide attention and demands for action. Following the investigation, Delhi Police filed a nearly 1,500-page chargesheet on June 15, 2023. The chargesheet invoked Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trial included testimony of SIT member and investigating officer

During the course of the trial, the court recorded the statements of a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the investigating officer on May 12. The prosecution examined evidence relating to allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India.