157 cops in Maharashtra test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Over 700 cops in Maharashtra have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

At least 157 police officials have tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours in Maharashtra taking confirmed tally of positive COVID-19 cops in the state to 714. Out of 714, 81 are officials while 633 include constables and other employees. Although, 61 of these have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

So far, at least 5 cops have died to coronavirus out of which 3 are from Mumbai, 1 from Pune and 1 from Sholapur. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country having maximum number of coronavirus cases. The current toll in the state is above 12,000. However, in one of his earlier statements, state health minister said that coronavirus cases will start declining in the coming days.

