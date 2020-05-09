Coronavirus patients to be discharged as per revised guidelines issued by Health Ministry

Image Source : AP Health workers wait to screen stranded Indians who arrived from Singapore at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8,2020. India is carrying out several repatriation flights to bring back citizens stranded in various countries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued revised discharge policy guidelines for the COVID-19 infected patients in the country. The new guidelines categories the coronavirus patients in the country into 3 categories. "The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3 tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity," the MoHFW said.

Very Mild/ Mild/ Presymptomatic

Moderate

Severe

Very Mild/ Mild/ Presymptomatic Patients

Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days. At any point of time, prior to discharge from CCC, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, patient is moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075. His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on 14th day

Moderate Condition Patients

Patients whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days

If the fever resolves within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:

Absence of fever without antipyretics

Resolution of breathlessness

No oxygen requirement

There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for 7 days.

Image Source : MOH Coronavirus patients to be discharged as per revised guidelines issued by Health Ministry

Patient on Oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues

Such patients will be discharged only after

resolution of clinical symptoms

ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days

Severe Condition Patients

Severe Cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy)

Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on

Clinical recovery

Patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage