Coronavirus patients to be discharged as per revised guidelines issued by Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued revised discharge policy guidelines for the COVID-19 infected patients in the country. The new guidelines categories the coronavirus patients in the country into 3 categories. "The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3 tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity," the MoHFW said.
- Very Mild/ Mild/ Presymptomatic
- Moderate
- Severe
Very Mild/ Mild/ Presymptomatic Patients
- Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring.
- The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days.
- There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days.
At any point of time, prior to discharge from CCC, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, patient is moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC).
After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075.
His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on 14th day
Moderate Condition Patients
Patients whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days
If the fever resolves within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:
- Absence of fever without antipyretics
- Resolution of breathlessness
- No oxygen requirement
There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for 7 days.
Patient on Oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues
Such patients will be discharged only after
- resolution of clinical symptoms
- ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days
Severe Condition Patients
Severe Cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy)
Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on
- Clinical recovery
- Patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms)