Noida reports second death due to COVID-19 after 62-year-old dies at GIMS hospital

Noida reported a second death due to coronavirus on Saturday after a 62-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 infection at GIMS hospital. According to the details, the patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he was tested positive for novel coronavirus. The family members of the deceased have now been placed under quarantine.

On Friday, Noida had reported the first casualty due to coronavirus at the same hospital. The 60-year-old COVID-19 patient was a resident of Sector 22 in Noida and was undergoing treatment at GIMS hospital.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 155 confirmed coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 3,214, including 1,761 active cases, 1,387 discharges and 66 casualties.

As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214.

"12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district today, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 214," said District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, and 62 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus has risen to 59,662 cases with 1,981 deaths.

