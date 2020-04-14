Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: 126 new coronavirus cases confirmed; state tally at 741; death toll at 53

With 126 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the total number of the affected people climbed to 741, Health

officials said. The state has reported three more deaths from Indore (2) and Bhopal (1) in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 53.

With detection of 83 new cases in Indore in the last 24 hours, the number of the COVID-19 patients in the state's commercial capital shot up to 411, officials said.

Bhopal has added 16 new coronavirus positive cases to its tally, which rose to 158, an official said.

Of the total 53 COVID-19 deaths across Madhya Pradesh, 37 were reported from Indore alone.

Among other cities, Ujjain has reported six deaths, Bhopal 5, Khargone 3, and Chhindwara and Dewas one each.

The virus has so far expanded its footprint to 24 out of the total 52 districts in the state.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 COVID-19 cases, Jabalpur 12 (with 2 new cases), Ujjain 26 (with 2 new cases), Hoshangabad 15, Khargone 17, Barwani 17 (with 3 new cases), Raisen 4, Gwalior 6, Khandwa 15 (with 10 new cases), Dewas 7 (with 3 new cases), Sheopur 3, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 4, Satna 2, Dhar 3 (one new case). Shivpuri has reported 2 cases, Ratlam two (one new case), Shajapur 4 (with 3 new cases), Mandsaur 2 (one new case) and Betul and Sagar one case each, they said.

On Tuesday, Tikamgarh became the 24th district to report a COVID-19 case, they said.

So far 64 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection across the state and discharged from hospitals, officials added.

