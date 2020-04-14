Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Tally rises to 651 cases and 50 deaths, Indore reports 56 new cases

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have risen to 651 as the virus spreads across 23 districts in the state. The death toll in the state has notched up to 50. Indore, the state's worst hit district, reported 56 new coronavirus cases to take the tally in the city to 362. Indore has also had 35 out of the 50 deaths in the state.

Bhopal has had 142 COVID-19 cases including 4 deaths.

Among other districts affected by coronavirus in MP are, Jabalpur (10 cases), Ujjain (24 cases and 6 deaths), Khargone (17 cases and 3 deaths) and Chhindwara (3 cases and 1 death).

Coronavirus in MP: District-wise list

Indore: 362 cases, 35 deaths Bhopal: 142 cases, 4 deaths Jabalpur: 10 cases Gwalior: 6 cases Shivpuri 2 cases Ujjain: 24 cases, 6 deaths Khargone: 17 cases, 3 deaths Morena: 14 cases Chhindwara: 4 cases, 1 death Barwani: 14 cases Betul: 1 case Vidisha: 13 cases Sheopur: 2 cases Hoshangabad: 15 cases Khandwa: 5 cases Raisen: 4 cases Dewas: 7 cases, 1 death Torrent: 2 cases, 1 death Sagar: 1 case Shajapur: 1 case Ratlam: 1 case Mandsaur: 1 case Satna: 2 cases

