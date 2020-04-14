Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
  COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Tally rises to 651 cases and 50 deaths, Indore reports 56 new cases

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have risen to 651 as the virus spreads across 23 districts in the state. The death toll in the state has notched up to 50. Indore, the state's worst hit district, reported 56 new coronavirus cases to take the tally in the city to 362. Indore has also had 35 out of the 50 deaths in the state. 

Indore Published on: April 14, 2020 9:28 IST
Bhopal has had 142 COVID-19 cases including 4 deaths. 

Among other districts affected by coronavirus in MP are, Jabalpur (10 cases), Ujjain (24 cases and 6 deaths), Khargone (17 cases and 3 deaths) and Chhindwara (3 cases and 1 death).

Coronavirus in MP: District-wise list

  1. Indore: 362 cases, 35 deaths
  2. Bhopal: 142 cases, 4 deaths
  3. Jabalpur: 10 cases
  4. Gwalior: 6 cases
  5. Shivpuri 2 cases
  6. Ujjain: 24 cases, 6 deaths
  7. Khargone: 17 cases, 3 deaths
  8. Morena: 14 cases
  9. Chhindwara: 4 cases, 1 death
  10. Barwani: 14 cases
  11. Betul: 1 case
  12. Vidisha: 13 cases
  13. Sheopur: 2 cases
  14. Hoshangabad: 15 cases
  15. Khandwa: 5 cases
  16. Raisen: 4 cases
  17. Dewas: 7 cases, 1 death
  18. Torrent: 2 cases, 1 death
  19. Sagar: 1 case
  20. Shajapur: 1 case
  21. Ratlam: 1 case
  22. Mandsaur: 1 case
  23. Satna: 2 cases

