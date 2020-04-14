 COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Tally rises to 651 cases and 50 deaths, Indore reports 56 new cases

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have risen to 651 as the virus spreads across 23 districts in the state. The death toll in the state has notched up to 50. Indore, the state's worst hit district, reported 56 new coronavirus cases to take the tally in the city to 362. Indore has also had 35 out of the 50 deaths in the state.
Bhopal has had 142 COVID-19 cases including 4 deaths.
Among other districts affected by coronavirus in MP are, Jabalpur (10 cases), Ujjain (24 cases and 6 deaths), Khargone (17 cases and 3 deaths) and Chhindwara (3 cases and 1 death).
Coronavirus in MP: District-wise list
- Indore: 362 cases, 35 deaths
- Bhopal: 142 cases, 4 deaths
- Jabalpur: 10 cases
- Gwalior: 6 cases
- Shivpuri 2 cases
- Ujjain: 24 cases, 6 deaths
- Khargone: 17 cases, 3 deaths
- Morena: 14 cases
- Chhindwara: 4 cases, 1 death
- Barwani: 14 cases
- Betul: 1 case
- Vidisha: 13 cases
- Sheopur: 2 cases
- Hoshangabad: 15 cases
- Khandwa: 5 cases
- Raisen: 4 cases
- Dewas: 7 cases, 1 death
- Torrent: 2 cases, 1 death
- Sagar: 1 case
- Shajapur: 1 case
- Ratlam: 1 case
- Mandsaur: 1 case
- Satna: 2 cases