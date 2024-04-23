Ghazipur Landfill Fire: Know how to protect yourself from respiratory issues due to poisonous gas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how to protect yourself from respiratory issues due to poisonous gas.

The ongoing fire at Ghazipur landfill in Delhi has become a major health hazard for the residents living in the nearby areas. The thick smoke and toxic gases emitted from the burning waste pose a serious threat to the respiratory health of the people.

Due to poisonous air and pollution, people start having trouble breathing. When you feel short of breath, it feels as if the oxygen in the body is decreasing. Especially, in such a situation, asthma and respiratory patients have to take great care of themselves. On Sunday evening i.e., on April 21, a massive fire broke out in a part of the dumping yard of Ghazipur Landfill, due to which poisonous smoke spread all around. Due to this smoke, people started having trouble breathing and the problem of eye irritation also arose. This air pollution was not reduced due to which the local people had to shift to their relatives' places. Actually, due to smoke, people start having a burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty breathing. Let us tell you how you should protect yourself in such a situation as well as what precautions should be taken.

How to protect yourself in such a situation?

Be sure to wear a mask whenever you go out of the house. Go out only when necessary and wear a mask while going out. Also, if you want to avoid pollution, drink hot water throughout the day.

Install air purifiers with filters in your home. It thoroughly cleans the dirt and dust present in the air of your house.

To protect your eyes from poisonous winds and pollution, wear goggles before leaving the house.

It is important to exercise so that pollution does not affect your lungs. Exercise for 20 minutes every day. Exercise strengthens the lungs by reducing body fat.

To control pollution, give maximum priority to hybrid vehicles or EVs. Also, keeping the environment in mind, plant as many trees as possible.

Change your lifestyle to deal with increasing air pollution. Eat things rich in fibre, vitamins, proteins and vitamin C in your diet. Also, exercise daily.

If you are an asthma patient, carry essential medicines and inhalers with you.

Remember, to protect oneself from the harmful effects of these poisonous gases, it is important to take necessary precautions.

