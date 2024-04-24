India TV Sports Wrap on April 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eyeing revenge when they take the field against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While Delhi are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat, Titans won their previous clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lucknow Super Giants beat CSK

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Chennai.

Lucknow Super Giants leave Chennai Super Kings behind on points table

LSG have moved past CSK to occupy the fourth spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Marcus Stoinis becomes eighth player to score ton in IPL 2024

LSG's star allrounder became the eighth player in the ongoing season of the IPL to score a century.

Delhi Capitals to face Gujarat Titans

Capitals will take on Titans in the 40th match of the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

West Indies women register clean sweep against Pakistan

West Indies women won the third ODI by 88 runs to beat Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series.

Arsenal hammer Chelsea to consolidate top spot in Premier League

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 5-0 to consolidate their top spot on the points table.

Juventus qualify for Italian Cup final

Juventus earned a final berth despite losing to Lazio 2-1.

Sachin Tendulkar turns 51

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has turned 51.

Marcus Stoinis creates new IPL record

Stoinis has registered the highest score in IPL during a run chase. Stoinis scored an unbeaten 124 against CSK in match 39 of IPL 2024.

Shakib Al Hasan likely to return to T20I squad for series against Zimbabwe