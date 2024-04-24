Musk's X to introduce dedicated TV app, competing directly with YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Musk's X to introduce a dedicated TV app, competing directly with YouTube

YouTube, a Google-owned video steaming platfrom has been in talks as X (formerly known as Twitter), a microblogging platform is expected to soon launch a dedicated TV app for users to upload their high-quality videos,

The news became official when the CEO Linda Yaccarino made the announcement. The X TV app’s user interface (UI) looks quite similar to YouTube, said the reports.

In a post on the social media platform, Yaccarino said that from the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything.

“Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen,” said the X CEO.

Users can expect trending video algorithms, AI-powered topics, cross-device experience, enhanced video search, effortless casting, and wide availability (coming soon to most smart TVs).

“We'll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community,” said Yaccarino.

The trending video algorithm is designed to help users stay updated with tailored popular content.

The AI-powered topics will organise videos by subject and the app will also feature enhanced video search.

An X user commented that a video playlist/index for creators would be nice, “so we can create our own playlists”.

“Many users post a wide variety of videos and would want to separate their original content from 30-second news clips they are commenting on. It would help viewers be able to view only their curated videos,” the user wrote.

