Apple's 'Let Loose' event scheduled for May 7: What to expect?

Apple, a leading tech giant has scheduled a special event for May 7, which has been named ‘Let Loose’. The invites for the event have already rolled out, and it has been said that the event promises to unveil some exciting news in addition to Apple's product lineup.

This event will be a virtual affair, and it will start from 7:00 pm (IST) onwards and will be livestreamed via the official website.

Anticipated Launches: iPad Air and iPad Pro

As per the speculations, the company is set to launch the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro at the ‘Let Loose’ event. Both devices are expected to come with significant upgrades and enhancements in terms of performance, design and features.

iPad Pro: What’s new?

The iPad Pro 2024 model is anticipated to be powered by an M3 chip, and its purported adoption of MagSafe wireless charging, which offers the user of convenient and cable-free charging experience. Moreover, the introduction of an OLED display panel is set to revolutionize the visual experience, enabling variable refresh rates and delivering sharper and more vibrant visuals.

The design of the upcoming iPad Pro is expected to have thinner bezels and the company has redesigned the rear camera module which houses the cameras and flash. Furthermore, the front camera may be positioned in landscape orientation, further enhancing the device's usability and versatility.

iPad Air: What to expect?

The iPad Air is said to come with a new 12.9-inch display option, which will be competing with the existing 10.9-inch model. While retaining the frame and chassis design of its predecessor, the 2024 iPad Air is expected to come with an upgrade in performance and connectivity.

The upcoming iPad Air is powered by the M2 chipset, it will further offer multitasking and improved efficiency. Furthermore, on the connectivity front, the device will support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 which ensures faster and more reliable wireless connectivity.

About the event: Expectations

With the ‘Let Loose’ event which has been scheduled for May 7 (2024), a lot of speculations are being made, and the excitement is building among Apple enthusiasts across the world. The unveiling of the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models promises to redefine the standards for tablet design, performance, and innovation.

Stay tuned for the live stream of the event to witness Apple's latest innovations in action.

