Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple's 'Let Loose' event scheduled for May 7: What to expect?

Apple's 'Let Loose' event scheduled for May 7: What to expect?

Apple has scheduled a new event on May 7, and as per the speculations, the company will be launching two new tablets- iPad Air and iPad Pro. Both tablets come with an upgraded processor and wireless charging capabilities.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 12:14 IST
apple lets loose event, ipad
Image Source : FILE Apple Lets Loose event on May 7

Apple, a leading tech giant has scheduled a special event for May 7, which has been named ‘Let Loose’. The invites for the event have already rolled out, and it has been said that the event promises to unveil some exciting news in addition to Apple's product lineup. 

This event will be a virtual affair, and it will start from 7:00 pm (IST) onwards and will be livestreamed via the official website.

Anticipated Launches: iPad Air and iPad Pro

As per the speculations, the company is set to launch the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro at the ‘Let Loose’ event. Both devices are expected to come with significant upgrades and enhancements in terms of performance, design and features.

iPad Pro: What’s new?

The iPad Pro 2024 model is anticipated to be powered by an M3 chip, and its purported adoption of MagSafe wireless charging, which offers the user of convenient and cable-free charging experience. Moreover, the introduction of an OLED display panel is set to revolutionize the visual experience, enabling variable refresh rates and delivering sharper and more vibrant visuals.

The design of the upcoming iPad Pro is expected to have thinner bezels and the company has redesigned the rear camera module which houses the cameras and flash. Furthermore, the front camera may be positioned in landscape orientation, further enhancing the device's usability and versatility.

iPad Air: What to expect?

The iPad Air is said to come with a new 12.9-inch display option, which will be competing with the existing 10.9-inch model. While retaining the frame and chassis design of its predecessor, the 2024 iPad Air is expected to come with an upgrade in performance and connectivity. 

The upcoming iPad Air is powered by the M2 chipset, it will further offer multitasking and improved efficiency. Furthermore, on the connectivity front, the device will support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 which ensures faster and more reliable wireless connectivity.

Related Stories
Apple's Foundation Day: 48 years of innovation

Apple's Foundation Day: 48 years of innovation

Apple's services revenue likely to cross USD 100 billion in 2025: Report

Apple's services revenue likely to cross USD 100 billion in 2025: Report

iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

Apple slips to second place as Samsung takes over the top spot in global smartphone market

Apple slips to second place as Samsung takes over the top spot in global smartphone market

Apple to assemble iPhone camera module in India, cutting dependence on China

Apple to assemble iPhone camera module in India, cutting dependence on China

Apple collaborates with CleanMax to accelerate renewable energy in India

Apple collaborates with CleanMax to accelerate renewable energy in India

iPhone sales fell by 19 per cent in China, and here is the reason

iPhone sales fell by 19 per cent in China, and here is the reason

About the event: Expectations

With the ‘Let Loose’ event which has been scheduled for May 7 (2024), a lot of speculations are being made, and the excitement is building among Apple enthusiasts across the world. The unveiling of the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models promises to redefine the standards for tablet design, performance, and innovation. 

Stay tuned for the live stream of the event to witness Apple's latest innovations in action.

ALSO READ Airtel prepaid plan: This one recharge plan will give you 365 days of validity and more

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement