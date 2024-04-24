'No power on Earth can affect Iran-Pakistan ties': President Raisi after US warns Islamabad of sanctions

Follow us on Image Source : @FOREIGNOFFICEPK/X Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi departs from Pakistan after concluding three-day visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has just concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan, asserted that "no power on Earth can affect the historical ties between the two countries". His comment came hours after the United States warned Islamabad to face sanctions, if it pampers any business deal with Tehran. Raisi referred to the fresh commitment agreed by the two countries to increase their annual trade volume to $10 billion over the next five years, calling it the “best opportunity” to cement ties across different fields, reported Dawn on Wednesday.

On the Pakistani side, its Foreign Office claimed that Pakistan and Iran held "productive discussions" after Raisi departed from Pakistan following the conclusion of his three-day official visit to the country.

Earlier during a press briefing, the US warned Pakistan of massive sanctions, if it considers any business deal with Iran. "Just let me say broadly, we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department.

Why the US warns Pakistan of sanctions

Meanwhile, responding to the question on possible trade between Pakistan and Iran, the Pentagon said: "Anyone considering a business deal with Iran needs to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions from the United States". However, the US official, said Islamabad can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits. "But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits," said Patel.

The US had imposed multiple sanctions on Tehran in 1979 in response to its nuclear program. Besides, the Pentagon also penalised Iran for its support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad, which are considered terrorist organisations by the United States.

It is worth mentioning Iran and Pakistan had signed a multi-billion dollar to build a gas pipeline in June 2009. Although Tehran had finished installing a 900 km pipeline on its side by 2011, Islamabad is yet to finish the project of installing 80 km on its side. After missing multiple deadlines, annoyed Tehran, had warned to drag it into the international court and also alerted to impose a fine of $18 billion. Although Pakistan has recently pledged to finish the project by September this year, it is unlikely Islamabad will complete it. It fears US sanctions as it mentioned in its earlier excuses.

Now, with the latest warning, it is quite possible that Islamabad will not carry forward with its plans.