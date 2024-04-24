Gourav Vallabh says Sam Pitroda above Lord Ram for Congress; Rahul overpowers feedback, says Rohan Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leaders Gourav Vallabh and Rohan Gupta at India TV's Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Gourav Vallabh, who recently ditched the Congress and joined BJP, targeted the 'Grand Old Party' saying it has a problem with every government agency including ED, CBI, SEBI among others but things cannot work like this. Gourav Vallabh, who appeared as a guest at India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, took an indirect dig at Jairam Ramesh saying a person who is running the Congress party never contested even an election for a class monitor.

Sam Pitroda above Lord Ram for Congress, says Gourav Vallabh

Targeting Congress Overseas chairman Sam Pitroda, who is facing the heat over his latest remarks where he was seen advocating for a US-like 50 per cent inheritance tax in India, Gourav Vallabh said that he (Sam Pitroda) is above Lord Ram for the 'Grand Old Party'.

Taking a dig at Pitroda, Gourav Vallabh said that if you have two pens, two phones or anything in multiple numbers, please save them because one will be taken away by Sam Pitroda and Congress for wealth redistribution.

Not attending Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' a sin, says Gourav Vallabh

Hitting out at the Congress party for rejecting the invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Gourav Vallabh said that not attending the grand event was a sin.

Congress leaders are going abroad due to fear of contesting elections, says Gourav Vallabh

In another dig at the Congress, Gourav Vallabh said that leaders of the 'Grand Old Party' are going abroad during the election season fearing that they may be asked by the party to contest the elections.

Gourav Vallabh in rapid-fire round

On Rahul Gandhi: A good human being not fit for politics.

Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram: Their Rajya Sabha seats are safe but don't show up at the Congress office, the party will remain safe.

Arvind Kejriwal: Most corrupt person in 'kalyug'.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: General Secretary of the party without any portfolio, it's like an anchor of a TV Channel who never comes on air.

Congress turncoat Rohan Gupta says cannot tolerate insult of 'sanatana dharma'

Rohan Gupta, who appeared at India TV's Chunav Manch, while responding to 'why led him to resign from the Congress party', said that one must not tolerate the insult of 'sanatana dharma' and should leave the organisation.

Nothing will happen if we keep on abusing the same thing again and again, he said. Lashing out at the Congress party, Rohan Gupta said that it's going away from the ground reality.

Rahul Gandhi, advisors overpower ground workers' feedback

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and 3-4 advisors, Rohan Gupta said that they overpower every feedback that is given by the ground workers.

The Congress party is only interested in appeasement politics (tushtikaran) otherwise why one would use the term 'minorities' in its manifesto several times.

'Rahul Gandhi won't be able to understand aspirations of people until...': Rohan Gupta

Rahul Gandhi will never be able to understand the country until he stops listening to Jairam Ramesh and understands the emotion behind Lord Ram.

The Congress party has been damaged up to a level that it cannot be repaired for the next 20 years, Rohan Gupta said.

Rohan Gupta in rapid-fire round

Who is Congress' policy maker: Jinke naam mei Ram hai and 2-3 more people (The one in whose name there is Ram -- Jairam Ramesh)

Mallikarjun Kharge: He's a nice person but is powerless and has no say in the party's decision-making.

One person who if leaves will be better for Congress: Jairam Ramesh

One face for PM post -- Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal: NOTA

ALSO READ | 'Had asked Priyanka Gandhi to accept Ram Temple invitation:' Acharya Pramod Krishnam at Chunav Manch