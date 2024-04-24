'Had asked Priyanka Gandhi to accept Ram Temple invitation:' Acharya Pramod Krishnam at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Pramod Krishnam attends India TV Chunav Manch

Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam at India TV Chunav Manch emphasised that Congress cannot be saved as long as Rahul Gandhi is in the party. He lamented that the Congress is no longer the party he was associated with. He blurted out that the Congress is now the party which walks on Muhammad Ali Jinnah's path rather than not following Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised some of the decisions of the leadership, including that of not participating in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

"Congress is changed... people here now are raising slogans Bharat tere tukde tukde honge," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

On Ram Temple

Clearing his stance on Ram Temple row, he said, "Ram Temple is above everyone.... I had specifically asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to accept the invitation of the Ram Mandir Pratishtha ceremony, but she didn't listen." Krishnam, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost, had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and criticised the Congress' stance of its leadership skipping the event.

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Krishnam said she herself is fighting for survival. "She (Priyanka Gandhi) is fighting the battle for her survival. She is also not respected within the party. She has also not been given any responsibility whereas she is the most popular leader of the Congress Party.

On Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi's servants are insulting senior leaders. Congress party is now being run by servants," Krishnam said. He however, rated Rahul Gandhi rated as a fine individual however, gave him zero marks as far as political acumen is concerned.

On joining BJP

On being asked about his expulsion from the Congress party, Krishnam said that he feels unburdened now and added, "Whenever I join the BJP, it will be a grand affair."