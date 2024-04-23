Tinder rollouts 'Share My Date' feature: Here's what's it, how it works

Follow us on Image Source : TINDER Tinder

Tinder has rolled out a new feature for its users. The newly introduced feature is called Share My Date and will allow users to share details about a planned date with a link. The feature is a safety tool and will also help users share their excitement about a date with their loved ones. Users can share details including the location, date and time of the meeting, a photo of their match, and a link to their profile.

The Share My Date feature also allows users to include some notes. In addition to this, users can also edit their date plans to provide the most up-to-date information to their friends or family. Users can share an unlimited number of dates and these can be set up to 30 days in advance in the app.

“At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all. Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics,” Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said.

Tinder reports that more than half of users under 30 share date details with friends, and around 19% of users share details with their mothers. The Share My Date feature could simplify this process.

Tinder is set to release Share My Date over the coming months in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, a new report has been released revealing the privacy practices of dating apps. The report, conducted by Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has examined 25 dating apps and found that 22 of them have received the lowest rating of 'Privacy Not Included.' The report states that a significant majority of these apps may share or sell users' data for advertising purposes.

