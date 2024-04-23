Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl first

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings host Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in match 39 of IPL 2024. The Super Kings lost to the Super Giants in their previous meeting in the tournament and are looking to settle the scores. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By : Rahul Pratyush, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: April 23, 2024 19:13 IST
CSK vs LSG IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs LSG IPL 2024

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl first

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings go head-to-head against Lucknow Super Giants in the reverse fixture between the two sides at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two teams faced each other a few days ago at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where LSG got the better of CSK at home. But the Super Kings are looking for a pay back as they began a run at home now.

CSK will be playing their next three fixtures - including the one against LSG - at home in Chepauk. They will look to make the most of these opportunities as they have struggled away from their home. Meanwhile, LSG might not feel alien if the conditions at Chepauk will be slow and aiding spinners as they are accustomed to playing in similar conditions at home. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 23, 2024 7:12 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Impact subs

    Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

    Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth

    Chennai Super Kings Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

  • Apr 23, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Chennai Super Kings' Playing XI

    CSK have made one change to their eleven, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of his NZ teammate Rachin Ravindra. 

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

     

  • Apr 23, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI

    LSG has decided to stick with the same eleven players that they fielded in their previous match against CSK. There have been no changes made to their team for this game.

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

     

     

  • Apr 23, 2024 7:00 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Toss!

    Lucknow Super Gianst have won the toss and decided to field first.

  • Apr 23, 2024 6:55 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Toss coming up!

    Stay tuned to find out who wins the toss and if any team has made any changes to their playing XI.

  • Apr 23, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Pitch Report

    Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden: Two teams within whispering distance of each other, so that makes this game so very important. It was very hot in the afternoon, but it is cooling down a bit now. We are very central on this lovely playing surface. To the right, it is about 66m and only one meter bigger on the left side. Down the ground it is 78m. This feels like a wicket of two halves. The half where we are standing have some specklings of grass, but the far end has a nice even covering of grass. It is not going to be a 200 sort of wicket, it is going to be a real dogfight. There is going to be some dew today, and it will come early. By 8pm, you can see a considerable amount of moisture on the outfield. But the wicket itself, you got to be in the hunt, you got to be in the fight throughout the game. The KKR game, they got about 137 which was chased down easily. This is going to be a surface like that. It is not going to be easy in the middle phase where you will see a lot of spin here, and that’s where you need to be comfortable batting on this surface. The trick for pacers will be to take pace off, bowl a lot of off cutters and big looping slower ones. This is a critical game, can’t wait for it to get started.

  • Apr 23, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Head to Head

    Total Matches: 4

    CSK Won: 1

    LSG Won: 2

    NR: 1

    Highest Score: 217 by Chennai Super Kings

    Lowest Score: 176 by Chennai Super Kings

  • Apr 23, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the 39th match of IPL 2024. It's time for round 2 of this 'super' clash. CSK will be seeking to make amends for their previous loss to LSG, where they were defeated by Lucknow by a margin of 8 wickets. Who will win this North vs South clash? Will CSK get back on the winning track? Stay tuned for every live update from the match!

     

