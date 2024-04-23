CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl first

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl firstCSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings go head-to-head against Lucknow Super Giants in the reverse fixture between the two sides at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two teams faced each other a few days ago at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where LSG got the better of CSK at home. But the Super Kings are looking for a pay back as they began a run at home now.
CSK will be playing their next three fixtures - including the one against LSG - at home in Chepauk. They will look to make the most of these opportunities as they have struggled away from their home. Meanwhile, LSG might not feel alien if the conditions at Chepauk will be slow and aiding spinners as they are accustomed to playing in similar conditions at home. Follow for the latest updates.