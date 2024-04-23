CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow to bowl first

Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden: Two teams within whispering distance of each other, so that makes this game so very important. It was very hot in the afternoon, but it is cooling down a bit now. We are very central on this lovely playing surface. To the right, it is about 66m and only one meter bigger on the left side. Down the ground it is 78m. This feels like a wicket of two halves. The half where we are standing have some specklings of grass, but the far end has a nice even covering of grass. It is not going to be a 200 sort of wicket, it is going to be a real dogfight. There is going to be some dew today, and it will come early. By 8pm, you can see a considerable amount of moisture on the outfield. But the wicket itself, you got to be in the hunt, you got to be in the fight throughout the game. The KKR game, they got about 137 which was chased down easily. This is going to be a surface like that. It is not going to be easy in the middle phase where you will see a lot of spin here, and that’s where you need to be comfortable batting on this surface. The trick for pacers will be to take pace off, bowl a lot of off cutters and big looping slower ones. This is a critical game, can’t wait for it to get started.