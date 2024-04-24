US students seek full refund of tuition fees as protests against Israel intensify at several universities

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Students prepare to camp overnight as they continue to protest on Columbia University campus in support of Palestinians

As Israel raged war against Hamas thus killing thousands of people in the already war-ravaged nation, students of several US universities have intensified their protest against Jerusalem. The demonstrating students demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza. The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days, and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States, historically Israel's most important ally, with the course of the war with Hamas.

New York police arrested more than 120 protesters at New York University on Monday and more than 100 at Columbia University last week. Columbia cancelled in-person classes at its Upper Manhattan campus on Monday in a bid to defuse tensions. On Tuesday, Columbia said classes for the rest of the year would be hybrid, with students able to attend online or in person. Later, the university's president said it was time “to move forward with a plan to dismantle” the pro-Palestine encampment, and gave organizers a midnight deadline to do so.

This prompted students to demand a full refund of their tuition fees.

"Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety, and we have announced additional actions we are taking to address security concerns. There is a terrible conflict raging in the Middle East with devastating human consequences. To de-escalate the rancour and give us all a chance to consider the next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday," the Columbia University president said in a statement.

