Israeli military intelligence head resigns, says 'failed to avert October 7 attack by Hamas'

The head of Israeli military intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva said he accepted responsibility for the intelligence failures that allowed the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.

Jerusalem Published on: April 22, 2024 14:02 IST
Major General Aharon Haliva
Image Source : @DEFENCEIDA/X Major General Aharon Haliva

The head of Israel's military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history.

Major General Aharon Haliva's resignation sets the stage for what's expected to be more fallout from Israel's top security brass over Hamas' attack, when militants blasted through Israel's border defences, rampaged through Israeli communities unchallenged for hours and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians while taking roughly 250 hostages into Gaza. That attack set off the war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

Haliva had publically shouldered the blame

The military said in a statement that Haliva had asked to end his service “following his leadership responsibility.” Shortly after the war, Haliva had publicly said that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the assault as the head of the military department responsible for providing the government and the military with intelligence warnings and daily alerts.

The military said in the statement that the military chief of staff accepted Haliva's request to resign and thanked him for his service.

Flurry of resignations awaited 

Haliva, as well as other military and security leaders, were widely expected to resign in response to the glaring failures that led up to October 7 and those that made it such a devastating attack. But the timing of the resignations is unclear, because Israel is still fighting Hamas in Gaza and battling the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the north. Tensions with Iran are also at a high following attacks between the two enemies.

While Haliva and others have accepted blame for failing to stop the attack, others have stopped short, most notably Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said he will answer tough questions about his role but has not outright acknowledged any responsibility for allowing the attack to unfold. 

(With inputs from agency)

