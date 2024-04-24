Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
AAP's Sanjay Singh at India TV Chunav Manch: 'Conspiracy being hatched against Arvind Kejriwal'

Amid the Aam Aadmi Party being embroiled in controversy and marred by a spate of arrests, its leader Sanjay Singh at India TV Chunav Manch alleged that there is a conspiracy to finish the party.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that a "deep conspiracy" is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and any kind of accident can happen with him in prison. At India TV's Chunav Manch programme, he also claimed that the BJP could stoop to the level of even killing someone and demanded action against officials allegedly involved in the "conspiracy to jeopardise the life" of Kejriwal. 

On Insulin row

AAP leader Singh said the Delhi chief minister takes insulin for diabetes. If insulin is not given on time, a diabetic person can die, he said and asked, "Why is his (Kejriwal's) life being played with at the behest of the BJP and why is insulin not being provided to him?" The AAP Rajya Sabha MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of Kejriwal suffering diabetes and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media. The leader also alleged that for Kejriwal's insulin row, the AAP had to knock on Delhi court doors and the AIIMS to get him the medicine. He directly alleged that the BJP-led Central government wants to 'finish Kejriwal'  

