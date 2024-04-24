Pushkar Singh Dhami at India TV's Chunav Manch: Turnout in phase 1 low as opposition's voters didn't turn up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

India TV Chunav Manch: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday appeared as a guest in India TV's Chunav Manch at a time when the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway in the country.

Speaking on the low-voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is no challenger to the BJP in the state, therefore, opposition voters didn't have any hopes, which is one of the reasons why the turnout was low.

Pushkar Singh Dhami slams Congress on Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax remark

Targeting the Congress party over Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax statement, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the 'Grand Old Party' now wants to take away the hard-earned wealth of people.

The Congress has found itself at the centre of a controversy after its overseas chairman Sam Pitroda advocated for a US-like 50 per cent inheritance tax in India.

Congress can't tolerate PM Modi, says Pushkar Singh Dhami

Speaking at the Chunav Manch, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Congress party is not able to tolerate PM Modi. They cannot accept and believe how he became the Prime Minister.

Praising PM Modi, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has become one of the most popular leaders in the world.

Further lashing out at Congress, Pushkar Singh Dhami said those who believe in 'tushtikaran' (appeasement politics) always say that only one particular community is being targeted.

Pushkar Singh Dhami further questioned those who are having problems with the government's action against land grabbers. He said that if someone will encroach public land then the government is entitled to take action against them.

I.N.D.I.A bloc won't have any impact, says Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc will not have any impact in the elections. The Modi government has worked for all sections of the society.

Mathura will be developed like Ayodhya, Kashi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that in future, Mathura will be decorated in the same way as Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) are being developed.

Pushkar Singh Dhami in rapid-fire round

On Rahul Gandhi: Everytime when I feel that Rahul Gandhi is becoming serious, he proves me wrong.

400-paar: There is no confusion that the BJP won't achieve its target of winning 400-plus seats in this election.

Low voter turnout: Not a sign that it has gone against BJP, NDA or PM Modi.