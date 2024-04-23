Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Bengaluru | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru, in support of party's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya for the Lok Sabha elections. He was seen waving at an enthusiastic and large crowd along the route.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Bangalore South BJP Lok Sabha candidate and present MP Tejasvi Surya, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, among others.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Shah greeted the crowds assembled along the roadside and on adjacent buildings. Many among them were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', accompanied by enthusiastic cheers and the rhythmic beating of drums, creating a festive atmosphere in several locations.

As his cavalcade traversed the route from Swami Vivekananda Statue at Bommanahalli Circle towards the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore campus on Bannerghatta Road, which served as the scheduled endpoint for the roadshow, people showered flower petals in abundance. This area is known to be a stronghold for the BJP.

Bangalore South seat

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Tejasvi Surya from BJP won the seat with a margin of 331,192 votes. Tejasvi Surya was polled 739,229 votes with a vote share of 62.00 per cent and defeated B K Hariprasad from Congress who got 408,037 votes (34.30 per cent). Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ananth Kumar from BJP won the seat and was polled 633,816 votes with a vote share of 56.88 per cent. Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani got 405,241 votes (36.37 per cent) and was the runner-up. Ananth Kumar defeated Nandan Nilekani by a margin of 228,575 votes.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase).

Phase 1: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

